’Tis the season. Nobody does Halloween in Hollywood like Heidi Klum — and she’s already given fans the first behind-the-scenes look at this year’s costume!

The former Project Runway host, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 26, to share a video of a prosthetic mask being made. “Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018,” she wrote alongside ghost, pumpkin and spider emojis. She also tagged Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the company in charge of creating the disguise.

Fans were quick to guess what the model will be, with one suggesting the Demogorgon from Stranger Things while others proposed that she will be Darth Vader or a nun.

Klum recently revealed what goes into planning her legendary costumes for the festive holiday. “I started in June already. I have to because I never want to be recognizable because I feel like I always make the biggest party and so I want people to dream and also encourage themselves to be a little more out there with their own costumes. So I feel like I always have to set the bar really high. I wear a lot of prosthetics, so they have to be built, so I have to do a lot of weird fittings,” she told Us Weekly at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

She added, “If I’m a certain person, then I can’t show any of my skin, so then that has to be made into prosthetic pieces. And sometimes that means hands and feet or ears or some other weird thing, so that takes time because then it has to be all painted. Or if I wear wigs, then I have wig fittings and all these different things.”

Although she wouldn’t reveal what, or who, she’ll be dressing up as this year, Klum noted her costume will be “cute and sweet.” She previously dressed up as herself alongside clones, Jessica Rabbit, and the late Michael Jackson last year. “It was fun last year to be Michael Jackson, the werewolf, because I like to challenge myself and of course I don’t want to just show up. I had to learn a dance and so then I had a coach here because I had to learn it from scratch and then obviously when you’re trying to dance like Michael Jackson I was like, ‘I have to get this down… at least half!'” She recalled. “So I did a lot of rehearsals here and then when I came to New York like two days before the party because I had 15 dancers, then I had to do it with them and then you know, we blocked down the street and we performed. It was fun.”

The Germany’s Next Top Model alum has also been known to throw the best Halloween bashes for the past 19 years.

