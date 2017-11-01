Heidi Klum never disappoints when it comes to Halloween costumes, and for 2017, the Queen of Halloween raised the bar even higher by transforming into the werewolf from Thriller. Klum revealed that going from model to werewolf took a whopping 7 hours, along with lots of other fun details about her insane look.

Klum told Us why she was inspired to go as Michael Jackson’s character from Thriller. “It’s such a scary video. I think it also changed so much in our history, really – music videos as a whole,” she told Us. “He made it into this whole kind of film. I think he changed a lot by doing that. It was super scary and super elaborate. He went through all that stuff, too, doing this [points to hair and makeup]. I thought it would be a fun idea to copy that.”

Not only did the America’s Got Talent host look totally unrecognizable, but she made quite the entrance to her annual Halloween party, held at Magic Hour in the Moxy Hotel this year. Klum and her squad did the entire Thriller dance in the streets before hitting the red carpet. “It took me three hours alone with you [a choreographer] in LA, and then we did it this weekend a few times,” she shared on the carpet.

Another thing she had to practice? Putting in her creepy contacts for the costume. “I don’t wear contact lenses,” she said. “Anything that goes in the eye, I’m like … we had to do it a few times.”

The 44-year-old, who was also wearing claws, told Us that she already had her strategy for being able to eat and drink once inside her party. “I’m just going to take them off,” she explained.

And once the bash was over, there was a lot more work to be done to remove her crazy costume and prosthetic makeup. “It will take about two hours to take it off, ’cause it’s all glued on,” she explained. “It’s stuck. It’s difficult. You want to do it carefully, so it’s not ripping your skin – especially on your face.”

Klum has gone as Jessica Rabbit, Betty Boop, a cadaver and an old lady for Halloweens past, but this year’s costume takes the cake!

