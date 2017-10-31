She’s done it again. Heidi Klum went all out for Halloween 2017, dressing as Michael Jackson from his “Thriller” video for her 18th annual holiday bash in NYC on Tuesday, October 31.

The model and Project Runway host teased her look — which some fans on Twitter thought was a scarier take on the Teen Wolf character played by Michael J. Fox in the 1985 classic film — earlier on Tuesday in a series of videos on Instagram. “All righty, here we go,” the mom of four said as she ran her hand down the costume’s heavily textured torso.

The 44-year-old teased her elaborate face makeup, which included a massive prosthesis, in two other videos.

Klum has gone all out with her costumes in the past, spending more than 10 hours in the makeup chair and enlisting the aid of Oscar-winning special effects artists to become Jessica Rabbit, an old woman, Hindu goddess Kali, Betty Boop and more.

She teased this year’s costume with a Spotify playlist on Monday, October 30, hinting that this time around she “wanted something much scarier.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, October 26, Klum said that she had been rehearsing for her entrance in her werewolf costume this year.

“It’s a bit more involved,” she said, explaining that what she had to do in the outfit “doesn’t come super natural to me.”

Klum told Vanity Fair that she came up with the idea for her annual Halloween party 18 years ago because, “I thought, ‘There isn’t one party that I’m dying to go to.’ I was in New York City and there was not one destination people would go for Halloween, so I thought, ‘I’m going to have to take that over.’ So, I did! I feel like when you’re the host of something like that, you have to really give it some.”

