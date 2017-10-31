While Heidi Klum never reveals her Halloween costume before her annual party, she dropped a major hint this year on a Spotify playlist that she curated.

“I think everyone knows Halloween is my favorite holiday and I love to throw a major party every year! Music is essential for a great party, people coming over to your house or even getting ready into your costume. So, to make it easier for everyone, I put together my favorite Halloween songs to get you in the mood,” Klum said. “I even put what you might call an ‘Easter egg’ on the playlist as a clue to my costume. Let’s just say, this year, I wanted to be something much scarier.”

The playlist, published on Monday, October 30, includes 29 songs. While Klum didn’t give any further hints about where to find the clue, tracks on the list include “Dracula” by Gorillaz, “Female of the Species” by Space, “Sympathy for the Devil” by Guns N’ Roses, “Flesh and Blood” by Oingo Boingo, “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads, as well as three tracks with “Ghost” in the title.

Klum will wear the mystery costume at her 18th annual Halloween bash in New York City on Tuesday, October 31. The model has gone all-out with her costume in years past using prosthetics, elaborate makeup and wardrobe to get into character as Jessica Rabbit, an old woman, Hindu goddess Kali, Betty Boop and others, but explained that this year’s look is unlike any other. “It’s a bit more involved,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair, published on October 26. “I’ve gone already into the studio and rehearsed, and I’m going to have to do that two more times because what I have to do doesn’t come super natural to me.”

