Spice up your quarantine life! Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) revealed that she had a very special, socially distant reunion with her former bandmates.

“Now as things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we’ve all started to meet up with friends again haven’t we?” the songwriter, 44, said on the Sunday, July 12, episode of her U.K. radio show. “Which is strange. I actually started to think I would never see them again, well, unless it was on Zoom calls.”

As Bunton reflected on how things have changed in her life amid the global coronavirus pandemic, she rejoiced at having the opportunity to spend time with the other four Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) — earlier this month.

“Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no!” she added. “We went on a social-distancing walk in the woods … This time last year, we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well, this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

In November 2018, the beloved British girl group announced that they would be hitting the road once again — without one major member. When news of the blockbuster tour was confirmed on the band’s social media, Beckham, 46, was not part of the reunion. For the first time since 2008, the “Wannabe” singers played 13 concerts across the U.K. but were saddened that the fashion designer didn’t show up at any of their gigs.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Mel B, 45, said on Good Morning Britain in June 2019. “I don’t know [why] she hasn’t. I’m sure she has her reasons for not. … I was upset. I still am a little bit. But it is what it is. And us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But, yeah, it is disappointing.”

Later that month, an insider told Us Weekly that the group was toying with the idea of taking their tour worldwide.

“The Spice Girls have discussed extending their tour and doing other countries,” the source said at the time. “They are all into the idea, but nothing is officially set in stone just yet.”