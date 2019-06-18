Who do you think you are? Mel B is a bit surprised that Victoria Beckham did not attend any of the Spice Girls’ reunion tour dates.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Scary Spice, 44, admitted on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, June 18. “I don’t know [why] she hasn’t. I’m sure she has her reasons for not.”

When one of the ITV breakfast show’s coanchors, Piers Morgan, pointed out that Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) seemed “upset” about Posh Spice’s snub, she responded, “Yeah, I was upset. I still am a little bit. But it is what it is. And us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

That said, the former America’s Got Talent judge clarified that there is not a rift between her and Beckham, 45, or the girl group’s other members, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice).

“We’re all adults. We have to respectfully get on with whatever,” Mel B said. “But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

The Spice Girls reunited in May for a 13-date tour that traveled to Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland. It was their first since 2008’s The Return of the Spice Girls Tour. Beckham chose not to participate in the latest trek because she has shifted her focus from music to her eponymous fashion label in recent years.

The tour ended at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 15. The fashion designer was not in attendance as she and husband David Beckham were in Spain for soccer player Sergio Ramos’ wedding.

“Wedding, Spice Girls show, come on,” Mel B joked with an eyeroll and a shoulder shrug on Tuesday, pretending to choose between the two.

Though Victoria did not find time to see her former groupmates in concert, she did show her support on Instagram when they announced their tour. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” she wrote in November 2018. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

