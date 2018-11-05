No hard feelings! Victoria Beckham spoke out after the Spice Girls announced on Monday, November 5, that they are doing a reunion tour without her.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” Posh Spice, 44, wrote on Instagram. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls.”

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) revealed the dates for their six-concert 2019 U.K. tour in a fun-filled video shared on the girl group’s social media accounts on Monday morning.

A press release stated that Beckham will not participate in the tour “because of her business commitments … but will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy.”

Over the past decade, the fashion designer has been focused on building her eponymous label. She claimed to Vogue in February, “The girls aren’t going back on tour.” Mel B, 43, poked fun at Beckham’s remarks on Halloween by wearing a Posh Spice mask and carrying a sign that read, “No, I am not going on tour.”

This will be the Spice Girls’ first tour since 2008, and their first time taking the stage together since their performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London.

