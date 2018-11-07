Spice Girls, 2.0! Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Mel Brown came together to discuss their upcoming reunion tour — and shared a good point on why Victoria Beckham is kind of lucky to not be joining them!

The ladies made an appearance on Bunton’s Heart FM radio show with cohost Jamie Theakston on Wednesday, November 7, where they gushed about touring together for the first time since 2008. When asked how difficult it was to decide to head back on the road without the fashion designer (also known as Posh Spice), the quartet kept it real.

“It is tough, because obviously she’s a huge part of the band,” Melanie C (Sporty Spice), 44, began, as Theakston interjected, “Or was a huge part, let’s be honest.”

“She still is,” Mel B (Scary Spice), 43, and Melanie C insisted.

“As Geri always says, because you know, there were times as I mentioned earlier, that I wasn’t sure. And we really support each other on that, on the decisions that we make, and we really support her and she’s really supporting us. I really think that’s a big part of our ethos,” Melanie C continued. “She’s very excited for us and it’s going to be strange because none of us can watch The Spice Girls on stage —but she will be able to.”

The beloved ’90s group announced on Monday, November 5, that they were gearing up for a 2019 U.K. tour via a video message shared on the official Spice Girl’s social media accounts. A press release advised that Beckham, 44, would not be joining due to business commitments but stated, “Victoria … will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy.”

Beckham shared that sentiment by posting a supportive message to her former bandmates following the exciting announcement. “Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” the former model wrote on Instagram. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!