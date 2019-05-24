Colors of the world! The Spice Girls kicked off their highly anticipated Spice World reunion tour at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday, May 24.

Nearly 60,000 fans filed into the stadium to witness Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) in their first performance since the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London. They last traveled the world in 2007 and 2008 for their Return of the Spice Girls tour.

The ‘90s girl group announced in November 2018 that they had set a 13-date tour across the U.K. with British singer Jess Glynne as their opening act.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) chose not to participate in the tour because she is focused on her eponymous fashion label. However, she sent her best wishes to her former groupmates earlier on Friday.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic,” Beckham, 45, captioned a throwback picture of the “Spice Up Your Life” singers on her Instagram page.

Next up, the Spice Girls are set to travel across Wales, England and Scotland before concluding their tour with three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in mid-June.

Check out the setlist for the Spice World tour!

1. Spice Up Your Life

2. If U Can’t Dance

3. Who Do You Think You Are

4. Do It

5. Something Kinda Funny

6. Holler

7. Viva Forever

8. Let Love Lead the Way

9. Goodbye

10. Never Give Up on the Good Times

11. We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

12. Love Thing

13. The Lady Is a Vamp

14. Too Much

15. Say You’ll Be There

16. 2 Become 1

17. Stop

18. Mama

19. Wannabe

