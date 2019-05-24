Viva Forever! Victoria Beckham showed support for her Spice Girls bandmates on the first day of their reunion tour.

The English fashion designer, 45, shared a sweet message for Spice Girl members Mel B (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) via Instagram on Friday, May 24.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour,” Beckham wrote. The note accompanied a throwback picture of all five members singing together in their signature Spice Girl looks.

David Beckham also showed support for his wife’s bandmates on their big day.

“As someone that has lived with POSH SPICE for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be,” the retired athlete wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday. “But I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour.”

His Instagram Stories message was displayed alongside a screengrab of the businesswoman in the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” music video.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Spice Girls announced in November 2018 that they would be hitting the road once again across the U.K. without Posh Spice. The announcement came in the form of a funny video that was shared to the “Wannabe” group’s respective social media pages.

Two days later, the group addressed Victoria’s absence on the 2019 reunion tour during an appearance on Bunton’s Heart FM radio show with her cohost, Jamie Theakston. Melanie C noted how it was “tough” to tour without Victoria because she is “a huge part of the band.”

“As Geri always says, because you know, there were times as I mentioned earlier, that I wasn’t sure,” the 45-year-old admitted. “And we really support each other on that, on the decisions that we make, and we really support her and she’s really supporting us.”

Melanie C continued: “I really think that’s a big part of our ethos. She’s very excited for us and it’s going to be strange because none of us can watch The Spice Girls on stage — but she will be able to.”

Their U.K. tour is the group’s first outing since 2008, which came after they released their Greatest Hits album. They last performed together with Victoria at the 2012 Olympics in London.

