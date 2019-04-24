Awkward much? Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) appeared as friendly as ever in their first sighting together since the former alleged that the bandmates had sex during their early Spice Girls days.

Halliwell, 46, reposted an Instagram video originally shared by Emma Bunton (Baby Spice). “Look who’s here!!!” the 43-year-old Great American Baking Show host captioned the clip on Wednesday, April 24. “#spiceworld #newenergy.”

The If Only author wrote on her own Instagram account: “BACK WITH THE GANG!” She added a heart emoji and a peace-sign emoji for good measure.

In the video, Halliwell, Brown, 43, Bunton and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) excitedly hoot and holler as they appear to prepare for their upcoming reunion tour.

The former America’s Got Talent judge made headlines in March when she opened up about her alleged dalliance with Halliwell. After first denying the rumors during an appearance on Life Stories, she mentioned that her bandmate had “great boobs,” adding: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s so posh in her country house with her husband.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that “nothing actually happened between Mel B and Geri.”

Brown later tried to downplay her allegations. “It wasn’t, like, a big deal,” she said on 2Day FM Breakfast With Grant, Ed & Ash. “We’ve known each other for 20-plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night. … I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time.”

Earlier this month, Halliwell called the reemergence of the rumors “very disappointing,” though she noted that she and her fellow Spice Girl did not have bad blood. “Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years,” her rep told Us at the time. “She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria [Beckham]. She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

The statement also said that “Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone and make some new memories.”

The Spice Girls reunion tour kicks off without Beckham (Posh Spice) in Dublin on May 24.

