Did 2 become 1 or not? One day after Melanie “Mel B” Brown claimed she had sex with Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, the former America’s Got Talent judge downplayed the situation.

“It wasn’t, like, a big deal,” the “For Once in My Life” singer, 43, said on British radio show 2Day FM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash on Tuesday, March 26. “We’ve known each other for 20-plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night,” she said, adding that she “didn’t go into detail about it at all.”

The Catch a Fire author, who noted that she’s been in contact with Halliwell, 46, twice since her comments made headlines, continued: “I just said it was, like, a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that. … I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time. And that’s it.”

Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) addressed her rumored relationship with the redheaded songstress (a.k.a. Ginger Spice) during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“You were coming here to be brutally honest. … Did or didn’t you [sleep] with Geri Halliwell?” the host, 53, asked Mel in a sneak peek shared by Good Morning Britain on Monday, March 25.

While the musician initially played coy, telling Morgan that all of the women in the band — which includes Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and, previously, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) — “slept in a bed together, but not like that,” she nodded her head in agreement after he asked again.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s so posh in her country house with her husband,” Mel B said after her acknowledgement. (Halliwell has been married to motorsport racer Christian Horner since 2015. The pair share 2-year-old son Montague.)

So far, the former Australia’s Got Talent judge has not publicly commented on the claims, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “nothing actually happened between Mel and Geri.”

“This is all just a bit of silliness and Mel got carried away in the moment with Piers,” the insider added.

Mel B and Halliwell, along with Mel C, 45, and Bunton, 43, are tapped to hit the road together for the first time since they took the stage during the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremonies. The 13-date tour kicks off in Dublin on May 24. Beckham, 44, is not scheduled to join the group for any of the performances.

