Were Scary Spice and Ginger Spice more than just friends? According to Melanie “Mel B” Brown, the Spice Girls bandmates had sex during their time together in the girl group.

Mel B, 43, addressed the rumored romantic relationship between her and Geri Halliwell during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“You were coming here to be brutally honest. … Did or didn’t you [sleep] with Geri Halliwell?” the host asked the former America’s Got Talent judge in a sneak peek shared by Good Morning Britain on Monday, March 25.

While Mel B initially played coy, telling Morgan that all of the women in the band “slept in a bed together, but not like that,” she nodded her head in agreement after he asked again.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s so posh in her country house with her husband,” Mel B said, after noting that Halliwell had “great boobs.”

Halliwell married motorsport racer Christian Horner in 2015. The pair share 2-year-old son Montague.

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, a.k.a Sporty Spice, who was in the crowd for the taping, looked shocked after Mel B’s apparent confession.

“I don’t know anything,” Mel C said. “I don’t. This is all new to me.”

A source also tells Us Weekly that “nothing actually happened between Mel B and Geri.”

“This is all just a bit of silliness and Mel got carried away in the moment with Piers,” the source claims.

Mel B’s headline-making interview comes weeks before the Spice Girls are set to hit the road together for the first time since their performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. Mel B and Halliwell will be joined by Mel C and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) for the 13-date tour, which kicks off in Dublin on May 24. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will not participate.

According to Morgan, Mel B called Halliwell after the Friday, March 22, interview taping.

“I said, ”Where’s Mel?’” he explained. “They said, ‘She’s just making a call to try and smooth things over.'”

Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Halliwell.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!