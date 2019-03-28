A massive case of stage fright? Melanie “Mel C” Chrisholm recently said during an appearance on Jay Rayner’s “Out to Lunch” podcast this week that her former bandmate Victoria Beckham won’t be joining the Spice Girls on their upcoming reunion tour because she is terrified to perform.

“I’m sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her,” Sporty Spice, 45, told the food critic, 52, of the group’s last performance at the 2012 closing ceremony. “You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her.”

“Is that really it? She just can’t bear the idea of it?” Rayner asked, to which the “Here It Comes Again” singer replied, “Yeah,” before elaborating on the fact that the fashion designer, 44, just doesn’t have the fire to tour.

“I’m sure there are many reasons … She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and … to step away from that, and … not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult,” she said. “But also, I’m sure, if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

The U.K.-born musician said there’s no animosity toward Posh Spice, however. “We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand,” she said. “We’re all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it’s all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her.”

The girl group announced that they would be embarking on a Spice World tour sans Beckham for 13 dates in November.

They discussed her absence during an appearance on Emma Bunton’s former iHeart Radio show with Jamie Theakston that same month. “It is tough, because obviously she’s a huge part of the band,” Mel C said at the time, with Melanie “Mel B” Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, interjecting, “She still is.”

The singer continued: “She’s very excited for us and it’s going to be strange because none of us can watch the Spice Girls on stage —but she will be able to.”

Beckham, who Bunton, 43, said would be attending the shows as a guest, addressed her decision to not join the tour on Instagram in November, writing, “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

The Learning to Fly author admitted she had conflicting feelings in January, however, telling the Guardian, “I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl,” she said. “I’m excited to see it, though.”

