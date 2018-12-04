This would be concert magic! Emma Bunton is gearing up for a Spice Girls reunion tour — and is hoping this famous songstress will join her and her bandmates onstage.

“I’d have to say Adele,” the Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition host, 42, gushed exclusively to Us Weekly at the iPIC theatres in NYC on Monday, December 3. “No one is replacing [Victoria Beckham], but guest Spice Girl, Adele.”

Bunton added: “I would love to have Adele!”

Though Beckham (Posh Spice), 44, is not returning to the stage with Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice), the “A Girl Like Me” artist tells Us that the fashion designer will be “coming to the show” and that the group “couldn’t replace [her] ever.”

The group announced last month that they are hitting the road again after more than ten years. “I’m, like, so excited,” she told Us. “Can’t wait to get back on stage. For me, I really want my kids to see a [Spice Girls] show. Because I think it’s big and we go all out and our songs are great. My kids love the music.”

As for what fans can expect, Bunton didn’t give much away but noted, “It’ll be so fun, it’s amazing, that’s all I can say.”

The ‘90s group recorded three studio alums since forming in 1994. They are best known for hits including, “Wannabe, “Spice Up Your Life,” “2 Become 1,” “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

The Spice Girls reunion tour kicks off at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on May 24, 2019.

Tune into The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition on ABC on Thursday, December 6 at 9 p.m. EST.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

