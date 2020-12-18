Just one dysfunctional bunch! Victoria Beckham experienced a very relatable holiday moment as she struggled to put together her family’s 2020 holiday card.

The former Spice Girls member, 46, posted a pic of the finished product on Instagram on Thursday, December 17. Her and David Beckham’s four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9, all smiled together. Set to Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas,” she captioned the adorable post: “Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x.”

Victoria then shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the card possible. In the video, the A-list couple’s four kids stood around as their three dogs ran about. From behind the camera, the fashion designer questioned her eldest son’s outfit, saying, “Brooklyn, are you sure you don’t want to put trousers on?”

The male model simply said “no” in response to his mother, while Cruz showed off his Borat-inspired Christmas sweater. The “Wannabe” singer’s daughter, Harper, then complained about it being a “very sad Christmas.” To that, Victoria countered: “It’s not a very sad Christmas, it’s a lovely Christmas!”

Toward the clip’s end, she told her children to “pick up a dog” as the pups continued to run around them.

The Beckham family have made the best of their holiday celebrations amid unprecedented times. Victoria and David, 45, have carried out the Elf on the Shelf challenge with their four children. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to give an update on where their family’s elf had landed, sharing a photo of the toy frozen in a block of ice.

Before that, the retired soccer star dug up his wife’s Posh Spice doll and placed it on a couch alongside the elf toy. “Elf got a new BFF to work from home with,” he captioned the shot.

Victoria recently posted footage from her family’s socially distant visit with Santa Claus. Sharing a photo from the occasion on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the “Say You’ll Be There” artist noted that her daughter “just found out she is on the good list!” She also uploaded a pic of David, who wore a “very festive” protective face mask.

The Beckham family prefers to celebrate Christmas in an ordinary way. “We open presents, we enjoy ourselves, we have a traditional Christmas dinner. So we’re exactly the same [as everyone else],” David said on BBC Breakfast in 2015. “We always spend Christmas in London because it’s home and all our family are here, so we’re very traditional.”