Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has heeded his father David Beckham’s warnings — and followed his advice — when it comes to a successful marriage with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“My dad was just always [like] look, ‘Just always treat her like a princess,’” Brooklyn, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Typhur Inc.

He recalled his dad, 48, telling him, “Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing.”

Us confirmed in April 2022 that Brooklyn wed Nicola, now 28, at her family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, served as his groomsmen while his sister, Harper, 12, was a bridesmaid. (David shares all four children with wife Victoria Beckham, whom he wed in 1999.)

“I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go,” Brooklyn told Us this month. “I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun. She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”

Brooklyn’s happy marriage isn’t the only thing in his life that has been influenced by his father. When it came to Brooklyn’s recent choice to become a chef, he once again turned to David for guidance.

“I always loved being in the kitchen as a young kid. My dad always loved to cook. He still loves to cook, but I never really thought of it as a career,” Brooklyn explained to Us. “And then COVID happened, and then I just started cooking for my wife and my family and her family every day. And I fell in love with it. I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I really, really enjoy this. I want to do something in this category.’”

Looking back at his early days in the kitchen, Brooklyn recalled making spaghetti bolognese with David as well as traditional English dishes such as fish and chips and bangers and mash.

Similar to his father, Brooklyn has embraced the kitchen duties in his household. “I cook for my wife every night, every day. She loves my pasta. I make a really nice fish meal as well.”

While Peltz is Brooklyn’s “harshest critic,” the pair have bonded over cooking following their nuptials. “She loves watching TikTok videos of food and she always sends me stuff to cook and we make it together, all these weird little healthy snacks,” Brooklyn said of his spouse. “So that’s kind of our tradition.”

Brooklyn’s culinary skills have become even more diverse thanks to his partnership with Typhur Inc. and their next-level kitchen appliances.

“I mean the partnership [is] awesome. [I’m a] huge fan of the Typhur stuff, especially the Sous Vide machine,” he explained to Us, referring to the brand’s machine for seamlessly vacuum sealing food and cooking like a chef.

Brooklyn continued: “I think it’s so cool because my wife doesn’t cook. … I showed her all the pictures of the air fryer, and she was like, ‘Oh, my God. It literally looks like something out of this world.’ It’s just so sleek, so clean. I really love it because it is the best quality that they use, and I think anyone could use it. And it shows you step-by-step from different chefs.”

Learn more about Typhur’s range of products — including the Typhur Dome air fryer and the Sous Vide Station — on their website.

