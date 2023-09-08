Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are in a self-proclaimed “throuple” friendship — and they have taken Us along for the ride.

Peltz and Beckham met in 2017 at a music festival, which came nearly three years before they started dating. After crossing paths again, the pair took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in July 2020.

In April 2022, Peltz and Beckham tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida. Later that year, the newlyweds spent time with Gomez in November 2022, reuniting the following month to ring in New Year’s Eve as a group. The trio have since marked major occasions and trips together — and offered glimpses on their respective social media accounts.

“I had met [Selena] once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close,” Peltz told Cosmopolitan in March 2023. “I feel like she’s my soul sister.”

She added: “I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Scroll down to relive Gomez, Peltz and Beckham’s sweet friendship moments: