Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie is all grown up — and has some major hairstyling skills.

Gomez, 31, took to social media on Tuesday, August 29, to share a photo of the 10-year-old hanging out with the singer’s longtime pals Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham — revealing Gracie was the one to give Brooklyn his new buzzcut.

“My babies,” Gomez wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside the pic, which featured Gracie donning a pink oversized Mean Girls T-shirt and taking a razor to a shirtless Brooklyn’s hair.

Nicola, 28, also posted a series of images from the day that included a look at her husband’s new ‘do and a sweet snap of herself and Gracie snacking on fruit in the kitchen. “When @tmarie247 takes pics,” she captioned the Instagram post, tagging Gomez.

Gomez has been close friends with Brooklyn and Nicola since the Academy Museum Gala in September 2022, where they caught up after meeting a few times in passing. The trio’s friendship then made headlines in January when they rang in the new year together on a fun-filled getaway.

“Fine [call] us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Gomez wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram photos where she posed with the couple. Nicola played into Gomez’s humorous caption, quipping in the comments section, “Facts 💘💘💘🤣.”

Gomez later shared another glimpse of the group’s beachside New Year’s Eve celebrations, where she faced off in an intense game of Jenga against Brooklyn and smiled for the camera with Nicola and BFF Raquelle Stevens. The women cemented their bond even further by getting matching “angel” tattoos on their arms.

Nicola — who tied the knot with Brooklyn, 24, in April 2022 after nearly four years of dating — opened up about the twosome’s friendship with Gomez earlier this year.

“We just clicked and had the best time,” she told Cosmopolitan in a March interview. “I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Gomez, for her part, echoed Nicola’s sentiment in May, telling Wondermind, “I definitely feel like it’s important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you. And I think that’s what I’ve appreciated about our friendship.”

In addition to spending time with her favorite married duo, Gomez recently took Gracie to hang out with another one of her longtime BFFs: Taylor Swift. The siblings attended Swift’s Eras Tour in April, where Swift, 33, gifted Gracie her hat during a performance of “22.” Gracie, meanwhile, gave Swift a friendship bracelet in return.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez gushed via Instagram after the show, sharing concert footage. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”