Brooklyn Beckham is the spitting image of dad David Beckham thanks to a new haircut.

Brooklyn, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 27, to promote his alcoholic beverage, Wesake, and unveiled his fresh buzz cut in the process. The low chop is a drastic difference from Brooklyn’s signature shaggy combover.

Brooklyn’s followers were quick to praise the coiffure and compare the style to David’s recent hair transformation. “Looks like David now. Very nice haircut,” one fan wrote, as a second added, “With that haircut = David 2.0.”

David, for his part, showed off his shaved head at an Inter Miami CF game against Nashville SC on August 19. The retired soccer star was known for the look in the early 2000s. (His hair evolution also includes stints with a mohawk, a blended fade, a mullet and a modernized pompadour.)

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Brooklyn isn’t the only Beckham kid to be inspired by David’s tresses, as his brother Romeo Beckham debuted a buzz cut in May. Romeo, 20, also went platinum blond in 2021 like dad David did in 2007. “I wonder where u got that idea from,” David joked about Romeo’s makeover at the time.

David shares sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12, with wife Victoria Beckham.

Like David and their sons, the couple — who tied the knot in July 1999 — have also been known to have twinning moments.

Earlier this year, the duo stepped out for a date night in matching denim outfits. “I thought those days were over,” Victoria, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on April 24, alongside a photo of the twosome sporting Canadian tuxedos. “I got dressed first fyi!!!”

The lovebirds also coordinated in red while on vacation in August 2022, but dressing alike is no new phenomenon for David and Victoria. The pair often coordinated their outfits in the ‘90s. (It’s hard to forget their Gucci leather looks at the 1999 Versace event.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s Family Album: Their Best Pics With Kids Beckham, party of six! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome Romeo, Cruz and Harper. When it comes to raising such a big brood, the […]

Victoria opened up about their synchronized style during an October 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We have been known to [match clothing],” she admitted. “I mean, we didn’t do it that much, but every time we did, it was very well documented and just will not leave me alone.”

Victoria added, “It just seemed like a really good idea at the time. I think there was naïveté there. We didn’t know about fashion, we were just having fun with it — which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be.”