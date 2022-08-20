Making marriage their own. Over the years, celebrity couples like Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have decided to shake things up when it comes to their married names.

The pair got engaged in July 2020 after less than one year of dating. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” the photographer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Later that month, Brooklyn continued to gush about his future with the actress. “Can’t imagine a life without you baby,” he wrote alongside Instagram snaps from the moment he popped the question. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

In April 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated their love with a wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Shortly after exchanging vows, the duo took the next step by changing their last names to the joint Peltz Beckham version.

“We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, ‘Oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around,’” Brooklyn told Variety in August 2022.

The Bates Motel alum, for her part, noted that she and her husband share a special connection, adding, “The thing that’s great about us is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega also decided to take a different approach with their last names. After getting married in 2014, the Hallmark stars combined their individual monikers to PenaVega.

Years after tying the knot, the couple opened up about how they continue to make their relationship a priority. “We have our ups and downs. Some days we are better at marriage than others, better at prioritizing and being intentional. And some days we suck at it,” the parents of three wrote in their memoir, What If Love Is the Point, which was released in June 2022. “Marriage can’t be perfect bliss all the time. Don’t let people fool you. Everyone’s got crap. And it stinks.”

Scroll down for other celebrity couples who combined their last names: