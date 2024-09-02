Former Vikings stars Clive Standen and Lucy Martin tied the knot this weekend at an intimate ceremony in Provence, France, after getting engaged last year.

“It felt magical,” Martin, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Saturday, August 31, event. “The sunlight was coming through, it wasn’t too hot. It honestly ended up being perfect.”

Standen, 43, added that “it feels incredible” to be officially married now. “We choose each other every day,” he told Us. “I got to the point where she’s my person and I don’t want to spend an ounce of my life without her anymore, and I will love her as long as I get. This is a celebration of that — nothing really changes for us.”

Standen and Martin both starred on Vikings, which aired on History and later Prime Video from 2013 to 2020. The duo reconnected at a Vikings reunion event in Berlin two years ago, and the rest is history.

For their big day, the pair wanted to make sure nothing felt too stodgy, so they kept the ceremony short and sweet for their 70 guests at Le Castellas in Saint-Victor-la-Coste.

“It was very freeing because we could do what we wanted to do,” Standen explained. “We had a beautiful ribbon-tying ceremony with our vows, my mum read from Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. … Alice Martin, my new sister-in-law and an incredible actress, did a beautiful reading from Philip Pullman‘s The Amber Spyglass. And then we had Ben Platt‘s ‘Grow as We Go’ song acoustically, which was just beautiful.”

The newlyweds won’t be jetting off for a honeymoon just yet because they’ve both been so busy with work (Standen recently starred on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show), but they have a location in mind when the time comes. “We kind of have to fly by the seat of our pants!” Martin told Us.

