“If we ever have any down time, David and I will always go to Paris, even if just for 24 hours,” Victoria Beckham tells Us Weekly exclusively, of the city that inspired her new fragrance, Suite 302, and the campaign for the sultry scent.

The perfume is one of Beckham’s just-launched trio of gender-neutral scents that borrow from her most meaningful memories. “It was my most personal project to date,” says the 49-year-old entertainer-turned-entrepreneur, of adding fragrances to her growing Victoria Beckham Beauty empire.

Indeed, Suite 302 brings to life that magical moment in 2004 when husband David Beckham whisked her off to Paris’ famed Ritz Hotel following a surprise vow renewal he had planned. Notes of black cherry, musk and tobacco leaf recreate the intoxicating vibe of that over-the-top romantic experience. The scent “reminds me of staying in the Ritz, at Hotel Costes, lots of paparazzi following us, velvet drapes in the hotel room, opulence,” Beckham says.

Provocative, sexy and just sweet enough, the aroma evokes “pure glamour,” and “a hint of your partner’s cologne on the percale pillow next to yours,” whether or not you happen to be married to David Beckham.

Likewise, they hyper-sensual campaign shot by Steven Klein in Paris exquisitely captures the mystery of a sensual getaway — and the power of revisiting unbridled love.

While the City of Light will always be a date-night spot for the Beckhams, it’s also evolved to become the place where Victoria works, fine-tuning and showing her acclaimed fashion collection (this past season, mega-stars including Kim Kardashian and a bare-faced Pamela Anderson sat front row!) “I’m very drawn to Paris,” she admits.

Suite 302 is out now, along with San Ysidro Drive and Portofino ’97. Scroll through to see the behind-the-scenes imagery for the campaign, then get a whiff of the scents at victoriabeckhambeauty.com.