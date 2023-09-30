Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week presentation brought out the A-List crowd, including Kim Kardashian.

“So many kisses to my #VBMuses for coming to my show,” Beckham, 49, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 29, alongside photos of Kardashian, 42, Kris Jenner and Pamela Anderson from the show.

Kardashian, for her part, donned a slinky pink gown from Beckham’s latest collection. She completed her look with a diamond choker, which complemented an additional necklace in the shape of a cross.

“I loooooveeeeee u and this collection 🔥,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram comment.

Kardashian sat in the front row of the show, next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Beckham’s family. Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, looked dapper in a black suit as he escorted three of their children to the show. Their sons Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, attended, alongside Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. (David and Victoria also share son Romeo, 21, who was not pictured at the show.)

Kardashian had a special connection to the show as her younger sister Kendall Jenner was tapped to walk in the presentation. Kendall, 27, sashayed down the catwalk in a black suit and matching glasses.

“Closing @victoriabeckham!” Kendall wrote via Instagram later on Friday. “Thank you for including me in your beautiful show, VB.”

Victoria replied: “My muse!!! You were incredible!!!!! Thank you for being part of making my dream reality!!!”

Kendall has stayed booked and busy throughout Paris Fashion Week, where she also closed out the Schiaparelli show and attended the Bottega Veneta and The Row presentations.

Amid the Fashion Week shows, it was also announced that Kendall is the new face of Gucci Valigeria, alongside boyfriend Bad Bunny. The Italian fashion house revealed on Saturday, September 30, that Kendall and the rapper, 29, were the latest celebs to be featured in an ad campaign.

“The House’s latest campaign embraces the spirit of ‘Gucci Ancora,’ as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci’s community,” a Gucci press release read. “Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny were snapped waltzing through an airport with an array of Gucci Savoy luggage, some with the traditional monogrammed pattern and others in pops of neon.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE 💚❤️,” Kris, 67, wrote via Instagram comment on one of the Gucci images.