Kendall Jenner gave Us major nostalgia while walking in the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 show.

Jenner, 27, strutted her stuff on the runway for the Italian fashion house’s presentation on Thursday, September 28, during Paris Fashion Week. For the show, she rocked a bright red mini dress featuring a strapless neckline, bodycon fit and all-over beaded design. She paired the garment with nude heels and a voluminous hairdo seemingly inspired by the 1950s and ’60s.

Her roots were teased several inches above her head while her ends were blown out into loose curls. The look reminded fans of a popular coiffure from the ’60s called the flipped bob.

Jenner shared selfies of her getup via Instagram. In the snaps, she kicked one leg into the air and posed with her hand on her hip. She also shared clips that showed her gracefully walking down the runway. “!!! closing @schiaparelli tonight,” she captioned the post. “Love you @danielroseberry you legend ❤️.”

Related: Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Looks: From Versace to Prada Kendall Jenner is a certified catwalk queen, modeling in many top fashion week shows. See her best runway looks in the gallery.

Sister Kylie Jenner supported Kendall by commenting “Yesssssssss !!!!” Kylie, 26, also attended the show in a stunning ensemble from Schiaparelli. Her fabulous look included a skin-tight frock that accentuated her waist and showed off her hourglass figure. The gown was finished with a keyhole cutout, a halter top and lots of sequins. After the show, she praised Kendall by posting videos to her social media accounts that showed her sister walking in the presentation.

The Schiaparelli show was far from Kendall’s first time walking the runway in Paris.

Related: Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world’s most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. “I […]

In June, she donned a puffy outfit during the Jacquemus spring 2024 show at the Château de Versailles. For the soirée, she looked radiant in a white mini dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a leotard bottom. She accessorized the eccentric look with a stunning diamond and jewel choker, matching dangly earrings and square-toe flats.

For glam, Kendall opted for a fresh look and sported minimal makeup. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and slicked back into an updo.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a low-key romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

Kendall also made her mark during Milan Fashion Week earlier this month when she walked at Versace’s spring/summer show. For the event, she looked fierce in a white sleeveless mini dress featuring a scoop neckline and finished with silver beading. Kendall matched the look with a white leather handbag, chrome square-toe sandals and silver rings. Her mane was worn in a half-up style and tied up with the label’s bow.

Her makeup included extra rosy cheeks, glossy lips and long eyelashes.