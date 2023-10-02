Your account
Stylish

Pamela Anderson Takes Paris Fashion Week With a Fresh Face

By
Pam Anderson Makeup Free at PFW
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
6

Deal of the Day

amazon-prime-day-deals-under-20

Pamela Anderson was au naturale at Paris Fashion Week

The 56-year-old actress was a glowing sight without makeup as she attended a number of spring/summer 2024 runway shows, including Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood

Anderson previously revealed that she no longer wears full glam after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died following a battle with breast cancer in 2019. “Since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Anderson told Elle in August. “[The new look] is freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.” 

The former Baywatch star exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she’s able to maintain her fresh-faced era with the help of some “homemade” skincare hacks. She explained that her routine features “rose water, vinegar, toner … and homemade things.”

“I’m not really a product person,” she added. 

Keep scrolling to see Anderson’s makeup-free moments at Paris Fashion Week:

