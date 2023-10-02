Pamela Anderson was au naturale at Paris Fashion Week.
The 56-year-old actress was a glowing sight without makeup as she attended a number of spring/summer 2024 runway shows, including Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood.
Anderson previously revealed that she no longer wears full glam after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died following a battle with breast cancer in 2019. “Since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Anderson told Elle in August. “[The new look] is freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”
The former Baywatch star exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she’s able to maintain her fresh-faced era with the help of some “homemade” skincare hacks. She explained that her routine features “rose water, vinegar, toner … and homemade things.”
“I’m not really a product person,” she added.
Keep scrolling to see Anderson’s makeup-free moments at Paris Fashion Week: