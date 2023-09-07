Pamela Anderson’s skincare routine is surprisingly achievable.

The actress, 56, shared the secret to healthy glow with Us Weekly at the Pandora Lab Grown Diamond launch party on Wednesday, September 6, in New York City.

Anderson — who was previously known to slay a smokey eye and overlined pink lips in the 90’s — explained that because she now wears “no makeup,” her skincare routine includes “rose water, vinegar, toner … and homemade things.”

“I’m not really a product person,” she told Us. At the launch party, Anderson stayed true to herself and donned minimal makeup, opting for light mascara and a soft pink lip.

Anderson starred in the jewelry brand’s campaign for the new Lab Grown Diamond collection, which launched on August 30. In the ad, Anderson beamed with a fresh face while wearing Pandora’s silver bracelets and diamond rings.

In a promotional video, she looked easygoing while wearing a black sweater and matching pants. “I like the fact that these are lab grown,” she said in the Instagram clip. “I’m not a jewelry person. You don’t see me out and about wearing jewelry. This is new for me … It’s kind of glamorous.” Anderson praised the lab grown diamonds for feeling “more approachable and wearable.”

At the launch party, Anderson stunned in a silky off-white set featuring a button up blouse and tailored trousers — much different from her plunging necklines, corset tops and skintight frocks in the ‘90s.

When asked if she saw herself bringing back any of her iconic looks from the past , she joked with Us, “Leave them in the past!”

“I thought it was funny when people were dressing up in Halloween costumes as different [versions of] me. Like Baywatch, Barb Wire, award shows, she continued. “My kids will show me and I’ll be like ‘What?!’ But anyway, it’s a compliment. Once you’re a Halloween costume, you’ve left a mark.”

Anderson shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee — who also made an appearance on the red carpet — with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Tommy, 60, and Anderson met in 1994 and tied the knot six weeks into their relationship. In 1996, the couple welcomed Brandon, 27. Less than two years later, Anderson gave birth to Dylan, 25. The duo continued to date on-again-off-again until 2010 when they called it quits and went their separate ways for good.