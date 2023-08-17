Pamela Anderson is done wearing makeup.

In the ‘90s, the actress, now 56, was known to rock a smokey eye and lined pink lips, but these days she’s more comfortable with a fresh face. Anderson explained in a Thursday, August 17, interview with Elle that she came to the realization after the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel.

“I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Anderson told the publication. Vogel died in 2019 at age 61 after a battle with breast cancer.

The duo met in 1993 while Anderson was shooting a cover for Playboy. During their time together, they created Anderson’s signature look, which included filled in eyebrows and rosy cheeks. To really nail her previous grunge aesthetic, she told Elle she would rock “makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before.”

Since Vogel’s passing, Anderson has opted for more neutral looks on the red carpet and even donned a fresh face while appearing in a recent Aritzia’s Babaton campaign.

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Anderson opened up about her thoughts on being hailed a fashion icon. “When I was younger, I never thought that I would be in any campaigns, especially really recognizable ones,” She elaborated, “I always felt like I was an outsider, a little bit rebellious. So I’m laughing to myself, going, ‘Wow, I feel really in the zone and accepted by my peers lately.’”

This wouldn’t be the first time Anderson got candid about her influence.

In a February episode of British Vogue’s YouTube Series, In the Bag, she revealed the secret to her signature updo, pulling out a G-string. “Don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse, but don’t tell me you don’t have a scrunchie,” she said to the camera. Anderson then twisted her voluminous blonde locks into the lingerie, creating a messy bun. She explained that her iconic “tousled updo always had a pair of panties in them.”

Anderson sported the messy bun through her career, and recently wore the style in March, at the Fall/Winter 2023 Versace show. She teamed the coiffure with an extravagant black coat designed by the Italian fashion house, a matching skirt, a black turtleneck sweater and oversized sunglasses.