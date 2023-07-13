Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pouty lips are currently the biggest trend. They’re sultry, eye-catching and super flattering — but of course, the ideal lip can be hard to achieve. Creating the ultimate overlined lip can be a challenge for those of Us who didn’t nail it the first time around in the ’90s. Sometimes, the lip pencil doesn’t match the lipstick perfectly, and other times, it ends up looking too subtle or too dramatic.

When it comes to the perfect pout, Pamela Anderson has been the go-to gal for decades. Ever since she starred on Baywatch as beloved lifeguard and volleyball coach, Casey Jean Parker, fans have been obsessed with recreating her look. What once seemed nearly impossible can now be easily replicated at home!

Get the M.A.C Cosmetics Lip Pencil in the shade Spice from Nordstrom for just $24!

Lily James recently appeared as Anderson, 55, in Pam & Tommy, a dark comedy show about the ultra-publicized marriage between the cultural icon and Tommy Lee. In a February 2022 interview with The Cut, makeup artist David Williams revealed how he channeled the model’s signature lip look on James.

After applying Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lipstick as a base, he lined James’ lips with M.A.C Cosmetics’ Lip Pencil in the shade Spice. “[Anderson] always had a slightly pouty look in the way that the lips were drawn on and having it slightly overdrawn was emblematic,” he explained. “Typically, I would start with a base lipstick very lightly applied and then the liner on top and clean it up around the edges with foundation to give it that clean line and the exact shape.”

The M.A.C Cosmetics Lip Pencil features a smooth, creamy texture that can be used to either outline the lips or shade them in. It comes in 26 different shades — everything from Ruby Woo to Cork. The pencil is especially simple to use because of how easily it drags across the skin to precisely line the lips. The best part? The Lip Pencil retails for just $24!

Apply the liner after lipstick to create a defined shape. If you desire an even more dramatic look, use a lighter shade lipstick than liner.

It’s no wonder the pencil is rated so highly — check out these ecstatic customer reviews!

One shopper raved, “I have used Spice lip pencil by Mac for over 20 years. It is the best neutral color, goes with almost any lipstick, and the consistency is perfect.” A second gushed, “No other pencil on the planet is as good. I use many different brands of makeup, but for lip pencils MAC is the only way to go. Creamy application that’s never hard or obvious, sharpen like a dream, never break, blend right into your lipstick.” A third added, “This Lip pencil is the best! It applies without tugging. Most Lip pencils that I’ve tried broke at the tip if I applied any pressure. Not this one! It is creamy and long-lasting.”

Tired of using lip pencils that break at the tip? Try the M.A.C Cosmetics’ Lip Pencil in the shade Spice for creamy texture and flawless design!

