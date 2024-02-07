Super Bowl LVIII is taking over Las Vegas this weekend, and even if you aren’t a sports fan there is plenty to do in Sin City to celebrate.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is giving fans an exclusive look at the biggest events taking place in Vegas leading up to the big game on Sunday, February 11. Before the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, visitors can party like a professional athlete or their favorite celebrity.

Us suggests kicking off the weekend on Friday, February 9, at The Madden Bowl located at the House of Blues. Fourteen Xbox players will compete in the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series for a $1,000,000 prize pool with the winner being crowned at the Vegas party.

If video games aren’t your jam, the event will also have a concert headlined by Green Day. Plus, Issa Rae, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are all slated to attend, so fans could meet the A-listers on site.

Shaq’s Fun House will return to XS at the Wynn on Friday, marking its 15th year. In the past, host Shaquille O’Neal has rolled up dressed like a clown with circus performers and with Lil Wayne and Diplo scheduled to perform live, this year’s party is looking just as wild.

Related: See Tina Fey and More Celebrities' 2024 Super Bowl Commercials Kris Jenner, Jenna Ortega and Kate McKinnon will all be part of the 2024 Super Bowl. The big game is the most-watched night of television in the U.S. (115 million people tuned in last year), so advertisers pay the big bucks for A-list talent. Companies also drop a pretty penny to air an ad with […]

The One Party by Uber takes place on Friday as well. The members-only bash will be held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and feature performances by Post Malone and other special guests.

The parties keep going into Saturday, February 10, thanks to Gronk Beach and SI the Party, both located at the Wynn.

Related: Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVIII: Where to Watch, More Get those dip recipes ready and haul out the sports gear for Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. This year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, February 11, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher will headline the iconic Apple Music […]

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is bringing the fun to Vegas with his annual Gronk Beach at Encore Beach Club event. The crazy day party is sure to include getting soaked with water guns and dancing with Dj Irie and Afrojack both handling the music.

After pretending you’re on a beach, Us suggests heading to the SI the Party Presented by Captain Morgan at XS. This party is sure to bring out models and celebs alike as Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and KYGO will all be on hand to perform.

Before watching the Super Bowl, partygoers can tailgate like a superstar at the Guy Fieri Tailgate on Sunday. Located behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade, this football pre-party will have food, music and celebrity sightings.

Diehard 49ers fan Saweetie is expected to make an appearance as is former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and singer Nick Lachey and his wife and actress, Vanessa Lachey.

Watch the exclusive video above for a full guide to the best Super Bowl LVIII events taking place in Las Vegas — and which stars should be there in person. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” guide.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.