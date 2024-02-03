For fans unable to make it to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the celebrity chef shared how to make one of the event’s delicious meals.

“You wanna talk about a crowd-pleasing, showstopping tower of tasty nachos – it doesn’t get any better than this!” Fieri, 56, exclusively shares of his next-level trash can nachos in the new issues of Us Weekly.

Unlike traditional nachos, Fieri puts a twist on the recipe by assembling the ingredients in a “trash can,” a.k.a. a large can with the top and bottom removed. The Food Network star also elevates the classic party snack with homemade black bean puree, pickled red onion and pico de gallo.

Fieri, who returns to host the new season of Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, threw his Flavortown Tailgate at last year’s Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. According to the event’s website, this year’s free festival will feature over 25 restaurant pop-ups and performances by Dustin Lynch and Diplo. The event will take place behind the High Roller and The LINQ Hotel along the Las Vegas Strip.

“You don’t find ‘free,’ especially in Vegas, when it surrounds the Super Bowl because everybody’s getting paid for everything, including parking,” Fieri told USA Today of this year’s Flavortown Tailgate in December 2023. “This is about celebrating what I think is the greatest game, which is football.”

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl last year, Fieri shared his best tips and tricks for hosting the ultimate game day party exclusively with Us. “I’m big into [the] diversity of the menu. I like a real electric menu,” he stated. “I want the ability to eat a lot [or] to eat a little. I want the ability to have all different types of flavors.”

He continued: “I’ll have a cold cut section, a meatball section, some chicken tenders and some sauces and [a] cheese section, but the key is to make the baseline foundation. And the bread is probably one of the things that gets the most like, ‘Oh yeah, get some bread.’ No, get some King’s Hawaiian [and] do this the right way.”

At the end of the day, Fieri said the most important key to creating the perfect Super Bowl party menu is having “quality ingredients and a nice selection.”

Fieri’s NFL team of choice, the Oakland Raiders, will not be playing in this year’s Super Bowl showdown. Instead, the Kansas City Chief will go head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. However, all that matters to Fieri is getting to “see a great [game].”

Tournament of Champions premieres on Food Network Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to check out Fieri’s full trash can nachos recipe:

Trash Can Nachos

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

6 oz corn tortilla chips, thick-cut

Taco seasoning (optional)

6 oz black bean puree (recipe follows)

6 oz queso or cheese sauce

3 oz cheddar cheese, shredded

6 oz BBQ pulled pork

2 oz your fave BBQ sauce

1 oz crema (or thinned-out sour cream)

2 oz pico de gallo (recipe follows)

1 jalapeño, sliced thin

2 tbsp pickled red onion (recipe follows)

3-5 sprigs fresh cilantro

Equipment

1 large can (or equivalent), top and bottom removed

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

2. Season your tortilla chips with taco seasoning, if using, and lay the chips on a sheet pan.

3. Spoon a few ounces of black bean puree followed by 5 oz of the cheese sauce so the chips are evenly covered. Top with a few handfuls of cheddar and then pulled pork. Drizzle the BBQ sauce over top of everything.

4. Place in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and BBQ pork caramelizes.

5. Place the can on a large plate or platter and spoon the remaining 1 oz of cheese sauce on the bottom.

6. Transfer the nachos from the sheet pan into the can in layers, gently pushing down to help them stick together.

7. Drizzle with sour cream and top with pico de gallo, jalapeño slices, pickeled red onion and cilantro sprigs.

8. When ready to serve, carefully remove the can for the big reveal!

For the Black Bean Puree

1. Place 1 can black beans with liquid in a saucepan. Add 1 tbsp chipotle in adobo, 1 minced garlic clove, ¼ tsp ground cumin and ½ tbsp kosher salt and simmer until the beans are warmed through. Using a potato masher, smash half the beans so the mixture is thickened with a mix of whole and smashed beans. Make sure not to overmash. Keep warm.

For the Pickled Red Onion

1. Add 1 cup water, 1 cup red wine vinegar, 2 tbsp kosher salt, 2 tbsp granulated sugar, 1 tbsp grenadine and 2 tsp pickling spice to a small saucepot and bring to a boil. Pour hot liquid over 1 large red onion julienned into ⅛-inch pieces and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to cool to room temperature. Keep in refrigerator until ready to use.

For the Pico de Gallo

1. Combine 4 diced plum tomatoes, 2 tbsp fresh chopped cilantro, half minced red onion, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 seeded and minced jalapeño, 1 juiced lime, ½ tsp kosher salt and 2 to 3 grinds of fresh peppercorn in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for one hour and up to three days. Drain any excess liquid before serving.