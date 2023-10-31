Travis Kelce is entering his businessman era.

Kelce, 34, filed for five new trademarks, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 31. The tight end submitted paperwork to trademark his own name,his social media handle, KillaTrav, his catchphrase “Alright Nah,” “Flight 87” — which is a reference to his football jersey number — and his cereal, “Kelce’s Krunch.”

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Kelce plans to use the trademarks to “offer pins, posters, bobbleheads, clothing and even a cereal.”

It’s been more than a year since Kelce Krunch was initially released. Back in August 2022, Midwest supermarket company Hy-Vee revealed they had a partnership with Kelce and his nonprofit, 87 & Running Foundation, to create his own cereal. The breakfast item was available in select Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area for a limited time.

“As a kid, I grew up looking at my favorite athletes on cereal boxes, so now to have my own in collaboration with Hy-Vee is exciting,” Kelce said in a statement at the time. “Hy-Vee is an incredible partner, and I am looking forward to bringing more impactful community initiatives to life with them. Let’s go Chiefs Kingdom!”

In addition to his nonprofit and collaborations, Kelce also hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays football with the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers sit down each week to discuss their personal football experience and other sports-related news. Travis frequently quips “Alright Nah” during his weekly chats with Jason, 35.

In the past few months, Travis’ popularity has grown exponentially as due to his romance with Taylor Swift. After Swift, 33, attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, the sale of Travis’ football jersey saw a 400 percent increase in sales.

Since that first game, Swift has become a staple at the Arrowhead Stadium as she cheers on Travis alongside his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and others.

As Swifties (and beyond) know, Swift also has an eye for business. Bloomberg reported on Thursday, October 26, that Swift reached billionaire status following the success of her Eras Tour. According to the outlet’s analysis, the Grammy winner’s total net worth is reportedly $1.1 billion, and noted that Swift is “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Days after the big announcement, she jetted off to Kansas City to see Travis — and celebrate Halloween. And according to an insider, the couple might dress up as another power couple: David and Victoria Beckham.