Taylor Swift paid a visit to a young fan who could not attend The Eras Tour and left behind some special goodies, including two friendship bracelets.

A video shared via TikTok on Saturday, June 1, showed Swift signing an autograph for Maria Julia, a young fan from São Paulo who was unable to attend when the Eras Tour came to Brazil in November 2023. The video was posted by Maria Julia’s mother, who said in the caption (which was originally written in Spanish), that her daughter was unable to attend the concert due to ticketing issues.

The souvenirs Swift left for the fan include two friendship bracelets: one with beads that spell out “Oh My My My,” (a reference to Swift’s debut album and “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”) which was offset by red hearts and green and white beads, and another that said “I Love You,” with blue, yellow and green beads. She also included Midnights guitar pics and an autograph addressed to Maria Julia.

When tickets for the Brazilian leg of The Eras Tour went on sale in June 2023, concertgoers claimed that scalpers had made it almost impossible to purchase legal tickets, which had sold out in under an hour.

According to The Brazilian Report, São Paulo Swifties waited in line for days for tickets with hundreds of fans reporting violent scalpers selling tickets far above their market price. In April 2024, Brazilian lawmakers passed a bill nicknamed the “Taylor Swift Act,” which would criminalize scalping tickets for concerts, plays and other ticketed events.

Additionally, NBC News reported in December 2023 that Time4Fun, the company behind some of Swift’s shows in Brazil, was fined about $120,000 for failures connected to the rollout and ticket-buying experience for The Eras Tour and for both Brazil’s 2020 and 2023 Lollapalooza music festivals.

Time4Fun was also brought under investigation following Swift’s shows in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed three shows amid an extreme heat wave. A spokesperson for the Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro said that authorities were inquiring about the “crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers. One Brazilian fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died after falling ill amid extreme temperatures at the concert venue before Swift took the stage. Her cause of death was later confirmed to be heat exhaustion.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that Swift was “completely beside herself” over Ana Clara’s death. “It’s been so hard for her to talk about,” the source noted, adding that Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had “been a huge support system.”