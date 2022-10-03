The ultimate workout buddy! Ryan Reynolds is “very self-sufficient” when it comes to training for Deadpool 3, according to his wellness coach Don Saladino.

“Ryan’s probably one of the easiest human beings I’ve ever worked with,” Saladino exclusively told Us Weekly at Strong New York Fitness and Wellness Festival at Chelsea Piers Fitness on Saturday, October 1. “If I could come in there once in a while and make some adjustments or help out, give some advice, we do it. But he knows what he has to do at this point.”

The “D&D Fitness Radio” podcast host got real about working with the Free Guy star, 45, noting that Reynolds has “always been pretty consistent with his training.”

Saladino told Us on Saturday that as the duo gear up for Deadpool 3, which is set to premiere in 2023, there will be a few tweaks here and there to the actor’s normal routine.

“I think nutrition starts getting more dialed in as time comes [closer],” the fitness expert explained. “We tighten up him deviating away from his diet plan. We pay close attention to slow burning carbohydrates. We pay close attention to getting good fats in, and obviously keeping his protein at the level we feel it needs to be at, which is around a gram per pound of body weight.”

Saldadino, who also works with Reynolds’ pregnant wife, Blake Lively, said that he and the Just Friends actor “value” the principles of healthy, well-rounded nutrition. (Lively confirmed on September 15 that she is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds.)

“If we can rotate specific foods and allow him to have an abundant amount of micronutrients — because it’s not just about the macro, it’s about the vitamins and the fiber and the minerals — that stuff allows his [body to better function],” the New York-based trainer continued. “I like to refer to it as his power plant to stay strong and healthy and his energy level to stay high.”

Reynolds, however, doesn’t need a ton of guidance after starring in two Deadpool films, the third of which will costar Hugh Jackman.

“He’s always right around where he needs to be whether he thinks or not. He’s always in great shape,” Saladino told Us, noting, “We always put a lot of emphasis on his mobility. Body composition is obviously very important but again, I always feel like he’s harder on himself than I am. He’s always in very good shape all year long.”

Saladino also gave Us an inside look at what it’s like working with the Canadian actor and the 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum together.

There is a “lot of hugging and kissing” between the couple, the fitness guru joked, adding, “I got to separate them sometimes.” Saladino, who has worked with the pair for more than 12 years, revealed that Lively and Reynolds have a “great marriage” and he’s “lucky to be in their lives.”

Us previously reported that when it comes to the Deadpool movies, the Aviation Gin co-owner has the full support of his wife, with whom he shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The Betty Buzz founder is “a believer and has a voice on those movies because they’re a key part of the family business for her and Ryan,” a source exclusively told Us on September 28.

“Deadpool is a family project for them and the family will all go to wherever Ryan is shooting that one in 2023,” the insider explained, adding that Vancouver is the “preferred location because of Ryan’s roots and extended family there.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper