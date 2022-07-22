Keeping it real! Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool just arrived on Disney+ — and the actor has some thoughts on the streaming services rating system.

“We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, July 22. “But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”

The Green Lantern star’s caption was posted alongside a carousel of rating infographics of four classic films for fans to decipher, using context clues.

Referring to Snow White, one slide read, “The following beloved animated classic should NOT be approved for ALL AUDIENCES be they minors, miners, or bashful.” The card then stated that the movie contains “breaking and entering, borderline polyandry” and “pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty free.”

Another card, referencing to Old Yellar, read that the movie should not be approved for “dog lovers” because it presents the “total ugly-cry inducing, straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

The Lion King, according to the Just Friends actor, should be rated R for “fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin’ or at least kissin’ cousins,” and Bambi should get a harsher rating because “therapy’s not cheap” and the “cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma,” he wrote.

Hugh Jackman, who stars in Logan, the second R-rated film which premiered on the platform Friday, also commemorated the event. “Thank you @disneyplus for adding brothers-in-arms @deadpoolmovie and #Logan as the first R-Rated movies on the platform,” the Austrailia native wrote. “While your choice is questionable, we’ll take it. @vancityreynolds.”

Fans, for their part, took to the comment section to join in on the fun, naming The Fox and the Hound for its “emotionally-destroying ending of a friendship” and Bridge to Terabithia for its portrayal of tragedy.

As part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets, the company took over the Fox movie studio such as X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool.

However, until now, Fox’s R-rated Marvel movies had been kept off Disney+ in the U.S., only including family-friendly flicks and series produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel.

In March, Disney+ expanded into TV-MA/R territory by updating its existing parental controls. The change was made so that all six of Marvel’s original series for Netflix — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders — could be added to the platform.

