



Look away, Tammy Reynolds! Ryan Reynolds shared a hilariously embarrassing story about his mother on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 12.

During a round of “True Confessions,” the 6 Underground star, 43, told Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Camila Cabello that Tammy “once washed her hands with a urinal cake.” As part of the game’s rules, the late-night host, 45, and the “Living Proof” singer, 22, had to guess whether the statement was true or false. But first, Cabello had a very important question: “What’s a urinal cake?”

“Good question, Camila!” Ryan gleefully responded. “I’m glad you, uh, asked me that.”

Fallon then began to explain that “it’s at the bottom of the urinal when you go to the men’s room,” to which the former Fifth Harmony member noted, “I don’t visit those very often.”

After breaking down the purpose of the deodorizer, the Deadpool actor told the comedian and Cabello that Tammy’s blunder happened only two months prior — at a loved one’s memorial service.

“It was an outdoor funeral. There was a little porta-potty type thing that had both the toilet and then it also had, like, this little space-age urinal thing that could very easily be confused as a sink with a little puck in it,” he continued. “She accidentally used the urinal cake thinking it was soap, washing her hands.”

When Fallon asked Ryan to clarify where exactly the urinal cake was located, thinking it was by the soap near the sink, the movie star explained, “No, it was right in the space-age sort of urinal thing.”

“She washed her hands with it and then left going, ‘Oh, it smells funny,’” he added.

Fallon and Cabello both accused Ryan of lying, with the hitmaker blaming the “hesitation in the facial expressions.” When the Golden Globe nominee revealed his story was true, the Saturday Night Live alum and Cabello were visibly shocked, to say the least.

“In her defense, a lot of people don’t know that that’s a urinal cake,” he argued. “Also, what kind of A-hole calls it a cake?”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.