Feline energy! Kim Kardashian took her love of pantaboots to a new level, stepping out in a tiger print pair while visiting New York.

The reality star, 41, was spotted filming for Good Morning America in the Big Apple on Tuesday, September 20, wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga. Of course, the statement of Kardashian’s look was her animal patterned pantaboots. The sleek piece featured a high-waisted silhouette and was finalized with a pointed-toe heel.

Kardashian has become synonymous with the all-in-one look from the Parisian fashion house, sporting the style on numerous occasions over the last several months. While the California native has donned pantaboots in the past, she solidified the fashion as her own personal aesthetic during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. For her opening monologue, the Skims founder wowed in a Barbie pink crushed velvet jumpsuit.

The Selfish author paired Monday’s pantaboots with a sleek black turtleneck that was finished with gloved sleeves. She further accessorized with bug-eye sunglasses and Balenciaga’s furry Hourglass handbag, which is currently sold out online. As for her glam, Kardashian opted for a soft beat and wore her platinum tresses pulled back into a ponytail.

The TV personality opened up about her wardrobe in June, explaining during a panel with Allure‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel that her inspiration comes from outer space.

“I would say [my style is] definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes,” Kardashian said. The SKKN by Kim founder admitted, however, that she’s finding some aspects of her wardrobe to be a bit difficult. “I do struggle with casual [style]. I’m trying to get better at that.”

Fashion isn’t the only thing the businesswoman is trying to get better at. Following her split from Pete Davidson in July, Kardashian is looking to try something “different.”

“I just want to chill for a minute,” she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 14. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus — finish school, all that. But I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places … Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

The Hulu star seemingly implied that she’s done dating within the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm,” Kardashian said. “I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that’s maybe what I envision.”

Her romance with Davidson, 28, came after she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021. The former couple share daughters, North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.