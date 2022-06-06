Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West may have a future in photography! The reality star, 41, shared a slideshow of pink clad photos taken by the 8-year-old on Instagram, and she’s got quite the eye.

On Sunday, June 5, Kardashian uploaded a carousel of images of herself in a bubble gum look from Balenciaga. “Pics by North,” the Selfish author captioned the post. In the first two sets, Kardashian is seen lounging in a silky, rose gold-colored bed while dressed in a cropped hoodie and pantaboots from the French fashion house. The reality star accessorized with the label’s glittering pink Hourglass bag and a pair of metallic sunglasses. Next, Kardashian is pictured standing in front of a pink curtain and later in the front seat of a car.

The beauty mogul’s North-directed shoot is a continuation of her recent streak of Balenciaga looks. After stepping out in a number of selections from the luxury brand ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, Kardashian officially became the face of the label in February. Since then, Kardashian has kept her Balenciaga era going with a plethora of eye-catching looks, including her neon caution tape catsuit during Paris Fashion Week in March and her casual sweatshirt and leggings in London with boyfriend Pete Davidson last month.

Kardashian’s decision to align herself with Balenciaga comes as she’s figuring out her own style following her divorce from husband Kanye West. For years, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 44, styled the California native, and now that they are no longer together, Kardashian has felt anxious about her fashion identity.

“Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” Kardashian explained during a May 12 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'”

Though the businesswoman is still figuring it out, her self-confidence was boosted after she landed the March 2022 cover of Vogue over sister Kendall Jenner. During episode 7 of the family’s new reality series, which aired on May 26, Kardashian took viewers with her on the set of the shoot where she had creative control.

“I just feel good. I feel super confident. I feel super comfortable. Like, everything just feels so me. It feels like I’ve come a long way … from not really being that outspoken about what I really like and wanted, to, like, having full control, full say, to even being on the cover of American Vogue for the third time,” she explained. “Years ago, like … I wouldn’t have even dreamed that I would be in Vogue let alone on the cover of Vogue … this time just feels so different because it feels I have such an opinion.”

The Skims founder first appeared on the cover of Vogue alongside West in 2014. She was featured again in May 2019. Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and split when Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. Together, they are the parents of daughters North, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

