Skims to the rescue! Kim Kardashian very narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards — and it’s all thanks to her trusty shapewear.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kicked off her night looking chic as can be, rocking a brown leather dress from her just-dropped Fendi x Skims line. While the $4,200 number fit like a glove, things went a little haywire when she stood up to accept her award.

Apparently, as she stood up from the table, the zipper on the bottom of the dress began to, well, unzip. But fear not, the KKW beauty founder has a pair of Skims underneath — and a loyal crew of friends by her side.

Fendi’s creative director Kim Jones and Demi Moore swooped in to save the day, pulling the zipper back down before Kardashian had to saunter up to the stage. The star’s tablemate, Derek Balsberg, who is the head of fashion at Youtube, caught the whole wardrobe malfunction on camera.

“Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” the star said upon taking the stage. “Thank god I had Skims on or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight.”

Kardashian was recognized at the awards ceremony for growing her shapewear company (you know, the one that saved her from exposing her backside to a room full of people) into a billion dollar brand.

She first launched the line in 2019 and has since gone on to have models like Kate Moss and Megan Fox, a range of bras, underwear and apparel, and now, a first-of-its-kind luxury collaboration.

Her business doesn’t stop there though — she’s also working on rebranding her beauty brand, KKW Beauty. “I want to really launch an entirely new beauty brand,” she said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine in October. “I learned so much that I’m excited [to put out] a brand that has all the new information that I know. I feel like its’ going to be my baby, I’ll have my beauty brand and Skims.”

As for what’s next for Skims? Don’t expect to see more luxury collabs — as fabulous as they may be — coming out any time soon. “That’s definitely not part of the plan, definitely not in the next couple of years,” she added. That in mind, she is planning on rolling out more “yoga-ish” clothing.