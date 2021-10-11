Pretty in pink! After wearing all black everything since she stepped out for the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian served up quite the bright pop of color for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on October 9.

There was no question that the 40-year-old Skims founder was going to dish up fabulous fashion on set, but her color-coordinated looks (and her opening monologue!) far exceeded our expectations.

Kim, who has been wearing exclusively designs by Balenciaga over the past few weeks, caused quite the stir on Friday, October 8, when she stepped out in a pink velour blazer and matching boots from the French fashion house. The Barbie-eque ensemble marked her first departure from darker hues.

And once she set the standard for bright and bold, there was no turning back. On Saturday, the KKW Beauty founder was spotted leaving her hotel, with ex Kanye West no less, wearing a hot pink puffer coat, sequin silver booties, chunky earrings and a bedazzled bag all by — you guessed it — Balenciaga.

Fast forward to the evening of the show and Kim rocked a skintight crushed velvet ensemble that covered her from neck to toes. The silhouette, which she also wore to the Met Gala, is a hallmark for the brand. She paired the look with sparkly drop earrings.

Kim also had a killer glam squad at the ready. Hairstylist Chris Appleton styled her hair straight and sleek, while makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who founded his own brand Makeup by Mario, gave the reality star a matte complexion and rosy cheeks.

When the skits came around, the lawyer-to-be switched up her color and tones. She rocked everything from a very Bachelorette-inspired yellow beaded gown and a Jasmine costume to some of her trusty Skims. But her sporadic color wheel palette quickly disappeared by the end of the show, as she returned to her go-to hue: pink.

For the closing scene — and afterparty — she wore a spandex bodysuit with attached heels that bared the same silhouette as her opening monologue ensemble. She spiced up her attire though with a voluminous shag coat and chunky pendant earrings.

Kim wasn’t the only member of her family to make a stylist splash in New York City this week. Khloé Kardashian, who made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, looked phenomenal in a red mini dress from LaQuan Smith. Momager Kris Jenner also gave Us a fashion fix in an all-black look.