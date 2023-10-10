There’s no fashion sighting like a Rihanna fashion sighting.

The 35-year-old singer was a must-see as she stepped out in New York City on Monday, October 9, looking effortlessly elegant in a gray wrap coat. Rihanna paired the piece with black pantaboots, which were nearly hidden by the floor-length outerwear. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a sparkly tennis necklace. She completed her ensemble with an oversized red Bottega Veneta clutch, nailing the trend, which is also favored by Jennifer Lopez.



For glam, Rihanna opted for minimal makeup and wore her new honey-colored mane in shaggy wet curls.

Her night out in the Big Apple comes after she celebrated boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s 35th birthday in his native New York with a party on Saturday, October 7. The couple — who recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose — looked as stylish as ever in complementing outfits. Rihanna donned a cropped button-up shirt that exposed her black lace bra with a pair of high-waisted jeans by Miu Miu. She finalized her ensemble with black Balenciaga heels that were adorned with bows and ribbons.

Rocky, for his part, played it cool in a relaxed blazer with slouchy pants. He carried a green top handle bag and wore black dress shoes.

Rihanna and Rocky also rang in the milestone with an intimate dinner at Carbone on his actual birthday on October 3. That night, Rihanna channeled her inner ballerina in a tiny black tulle corset dress that featured a layered skirt. She teamed the frock with a sleek bomber jacket by Cecile Bahnsen. She paired the pieces with glossy black pantaboots that were finalized with a pointed-toe heel.

Rocky, meanwhile, sported a plaid blazer atop a gray sweater and a white button-up shirt. He teamed the outerwear with light wash jeans and glossy black dress shoes. He added a pop of color with a pink woven tote bag, but the accessorizing didn’t stop there. He finalized his getup by covering his braids in textured hair clips and donned massive diamond studs.

In addition to baby Riot — who was born on August 3 — the lovebirds also share 16-month-old son RZA.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the musicians are enjoying life as a family of four.

“Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” the insider shared. “But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

The source added, “Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for. … He rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family.”