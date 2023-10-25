Kylie Jenner’s new fashion line, Khy, is an ode to her Tumblr days.

The 26-year-old reality star opened up about the venture in the November 2023 cover story for WSJ. Magazine, which named Jenner as its brand innovator of the year. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner told the publication, adding that the first drop is an ode to her unforgettable “King Kylie” era. “[That’s] who I am at my core,” Jenner added.

For those who don’t remember the King Kylie days, let Us take a trip down memory lane. This was a time (from about 2013 to 2016) where Jenner was active on Tumblr, the blogging platform founded in 2007, sharing moody snaps that saw her leaning hard into a grunge aesthetic. She often rocked all-black ensembles and gothic makeup. Perhaps the most standout moment from the phase was when she dyed her hair blue-green. (Kim Kardashian famously gave Jenner hell for the dye job as she underwent the major hair transformation ahead of the Skim founder’s wedding to Kanye West in May 2014.)

Jenner was so committed to the bit that she changed her Instagram username to @KingKylie in 2015. While her style has since evolved and her Instagram moniker is now @KylieJenner, the California native has maintained an edgy aura. In August, she was named the face of Acne Studios, appearing in an ad campaign that showed her covered in dark body paint while rocking distressed denim.

For her line, Jenner explained to WSJ. Magazine that she’s in control. “Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear,” she told the publication. “There’s really no one telling me what to do.”

Kris Jenner attested to Jenner’s individuality, telling WSJ. that her youngest child has “been the creative director of her life and her wardrobe since she was able to walk.”

Kris, 67, serves as a cofounder of Khy alongside Emma and Jens Grede — the couple who have also helped create Kim’s Skims and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and popular denim label Frame.

According to WSJ., Khy is coming this fall and will unveil pieces by different guest designers. The first capsule, which retails for under $200, includes faux-leather selections created in collaboration with designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Namilia — a Berlin-based label.

Kylie officially announced Khy on Tuesday, October 24, via Instagram. “Meet Khy,” she captioned the social media snap that showed her posing in a black leather coat.

Prior to Khy, Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner launched their joint namesake clothing company in July 2016. The brand is still available at Revolve, Pacsun and ASOS.

Kylie is most known for her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in November 2015.