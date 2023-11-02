Timothée Chalamet is showing subtle support for Kylie Jenner as their romance continues to heat up.

Both the actor and makeup mogul walked the WSJ. Innovator Awards red carpet in all-black looks on Wednesday, November 1, but they did not pose together for pics. (Chalamet, 27, was seen taking snaps with director Martin Scorsese on the red carpet.) Photos from inside the event, however, showed that the duo sat next to each other as Jenner, 25, was honored as the magazine’s 2023 Brand Innovator for her new clothing line, Khy.

Us Weekly first confirmed in April that Jenner and Chalamet are seeing each other.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Come May, things were “not that serious” between the duo, but they continued to hang out. The following month, however, a separate source told Us that Jenner had introduced Chalamet to some of her family members, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider shared. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Throughout their romance, Jenner and Chalamet have tried to keep things low-key, but in September, they had two major PDA-filled outings — one at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert and a second at the US Open in New York City.

“They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source explained to Us that month. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The insider noted that Jenner’s family has seen “a whole other side of her” since developing a relationship with Chalamet.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source continued. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

While it seems things are going strong with Jenner and Chalamet, they’ve both played coy when answering questions about the romance.

Jenner, for her part, told WSJ. Magazine that she’s a “huge fan” of the sci-fi genre, naming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise. “I do love that movie,” the Kylie Cosmetics star quipped.