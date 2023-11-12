Kylie Jenner celebrated alongside Timothée Chalamet after he hosted the Saturday, November 11, episode of Saturday Night Live.

The reality star, 26, was spotted attending the show’s afterparty in New York City. Jenner looked chic in all black, opting for an off-the-shoulder top and coordinating leggings. She accessorized her look with matching sunglasses and heeled booties. Chalamet, 27, was seen arriving separately, wearing a casual purple jacket over a hoodie.

Earlier in the night, Chalament hosted the NBC sketch comedy series with musical guest Boygenius, marking the second time he has taken on the gig after making his hosting debut in December 2020. During the show, he notably reimagined the lyrics to “Pure Imagination” from 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and played an American version of Australian pop star Troye Sivan.

Hours before Chalamet took the stage at Studio 8H, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, shared her support. “Tune in to SNL tonight!” Kris, 68, wrote via Instagram Story, reposting his SNL promo footage.

Kylie’s low-key appearance at Chalamet’s afterparty seemed to follow her sister Kendall Jenner’s lead, as the model, 28, also attended her partner Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live afterparty last month. Bad Bunny, 29, made his SNL hosting debut in October, also serving as the musical guest on the same episode.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

As for Chalamet and Kylie, the duo were first linked in April, three months after Us broke the news of her split from Travis Scott. Kylie and Chalamet kept their romance low-key for a while before going public in September at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert, where they were seen kissing. Later that month, the two were spotted packing on the PDA at the US Open final in New York City and holding hands during Paris Fashion Week.

Following Kylie and Chalamet’s first public outing, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair have a “really close connection” that “just keeps getting stronger,” adding that “their chemistry is off the charts.”

A second source noted that Chalamet and Kylie are keeping things casual as they develop their relationship. “Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” the insider said in September. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

Related: Timothee Chalamet’s Complete Dating History Elio’s ladies! The interest in Timothée Chalamet’s love life has been a hot topic among fans as his star has continued to rise after Call Me By Your Name. The Oscar nominee’s first serious relationship began in the spring of 2013 with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, his classmate at the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High […]

Kylie’s family, meanwhile, has observed “a whole other side of her” since she began dating Chalamet. “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source said. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Kylie — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 21 months, with Scott, 32 — has had an “ease about her” while pursuing her new romance with Chalamet. “Timothée has proven he doesn’t care about the superficial things because he likes her for her,” the insider told Us.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Although Kylie has remained tight-lipped about her burgeoning relationship, she confirmed in October that she is a “huge fan” of science fiction, including Chalamet’s Dune franchise. She teased in a WSJ. Magazine profile at the time, “I do love that movie.”

Dune also got a special shout-out in Chalamet’s Saturday monologue. “If you want to view a three-and-a-half-hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon / Or just wait for Part 2 of Dune,” he crooned in the musical opening monologue. “Just make sure before to use the bathroom.”