Andy Cohen Warns Troye Sivan to Use Poppers In Moderation

Andy Cohen is a huge fan of Troye Sivan’s latest hit, “Rush” — but he just wants to make sure the pop star is staying safe while having fun.

“This song came out and blew everybody away. I mean, it is an earworm,” Cohen, 55, told Sivan, 28, during the Thursday, October 12, episode of his SiriusXM radio show. He added that he and best friend Anderson Cooper have discussed how groundbreaking the NSFW “Rush” music video — which shows Sivan at a wild house party — feels.

“We were like, ‘You know, if this video had come out when we were your age, it would’ve done so much for us,’” Cohen said. “I’m so happy for everyone that they get to have you and Lil Nas X because you are changing the game, and the representation is superb.”

Cohen also addressed the fact that “Rush” was inspired by poppers (the slang term for amyl nitrite, an inhalant that induces a euphoric feeling).

“Now, you know, poppers are dangerous,” Cohen advised Sivan, who jokingly rolled his eyes. “We just don’t do too many. Well, just in moderation. In moderation.”

Sivan replied, “Thanks, Dad” as Cohen noted he could tell him “where to get the best poppers in New York City.”

The exchange wasn’t the first time the pair discussed poppers this week, as the topic also came up during Sivan’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 11, with Reba McEntire. When a fan asked whether it was true that Sivan did poppers before his photo shoot for “Rush,” Sivan confirmed that it was.

“I just wanted it to feel very intimate and very real,” he explained. “It ended up being my favorite part of the photo. There’s a little [visible] vein in my head.”

Cohen then read McEntire, 68, a question from a fan who wanted to know whether she’d ever done poppers. “I don’t think so,” she replied. “What is a popper?”

Sivan joked that he’d tell her after the show, while Cohen assured McEntire that they could talk about it during the commercial break.

McEntire may not know what a popper is, but she knew how to deliver a flawless performance of a monologue from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. In the same episode, she gamely recreated Meredith Marks’ Palm Springs rant about Angie Katsanevas, bellowing about the rumors, the nastiness and going there with her husband.

“You’re incredible,” Cohen gushed. “That was really, really good.”