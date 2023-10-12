Reba McEntire is a woman of many talents: she sings, she acts, and now, she flawlessly recites monologues from The Real Housewives.

McEntire, 68, participated in a round of “Clubhouse Playhouse” during her Wednesday, October 11, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Her assignment? Recreate Meredith Marks’ instantly iconic “you can leave” rant from the current season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“Reba McEntire is going to perform a Bravo soliloquy known as Meredith Marks’ iconic Palm Springs dinner meltdown,” host Andy Cohen explained. “Now, Reba, you may stand up to deliver this. You’re ready, aren’t you?”

McEntire was, indeed, ready — so ready that it might be time for Bravo producers to start looking into a Real Housewives of Oklahoma franchise. She pointed her finger, she rolled her “R” on “the ruhmaz” and she chewed the scenery so hard that the Bravo Clubhouse must be in ruins.

After McEntire finished her Emmy-worthy performance, Cohen, 55, and guest Troye Sivan gave a standing ovation and bowed down to praise her. As Cohen joked earlier, history was made.

The most impressive part of all, however, was that McEntire isn’t even a RHOSLC superfan. When Cohen asked whether she was “familiar with the source material,” McEntire replied that she saw the clip backstage.

“You’re incredible,” Cohen gushed. “That was really, really good.”

The “source material” came from the September 19 episode of RHOSLC when the ladies traveled to Palm Springs for a stay at Trixie Mattel’s Trixie Motel. Marks, 51, was the ostensible host of the trip, so she was none too pleased when Angie Katsanevas — who was pointedly not invited — crashed the vacation.

Over a heated dinner, Marks bellowed, “YOU CAN LEAVE!” at Katsanevas, 49. Marks then went outside to have a chat with Lisa Barlow, during which Marks mentioned “the rumors and the nastiness” she’d allegedly heard about Katsanevas’ marriage.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Two episodes later, viewers learned that the rumors were about Katsanevas’ husband, Shawn Truijllo. According to RHOSLC star Monica Garcia, Marks said that she’d heard Trujillo had been cheating on his wife with men.

Katsanevas, however, believes Marks made the rumors up herself. “I say your jewelry’s dusty, and this is where you take it? Look, here’s the bottom line. If people need to hitch their wagon to me to be relevant, let them,” Katsanevas exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Everyone in Salt Lake City knows the truth. These rumors about infidelity have never existed.”