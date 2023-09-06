The movie and TV release schedule may be in flux because of the ongoing strikes, but the music business is booming — and a slew of new music will arrive with fall’s cooler temperatures.

No preview would be complete without Taylor Swift, who will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her second rerecorded album this year. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The big question is whether Swift will surprise fans with a Harry Styles collaboration on a new track (or on the fan-favorite smash “Style”). Either way, it’s clear that Miss Americana will dominate yet another autumn with her tales of heartbreak and first love.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to all the other new music coming out this fall: