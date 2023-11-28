Timothée Chalamet is showing off his vibrant side throughout the Wonka press tour.

Chalamet — who plays Willy Wonka in the prequel movie — has wowed Us with his funky fashion at every Wonka premiere he attends. From reflective lilac suits to velvet ensembles, he consistently commanded attention on the red carpet.

At the London premiere on November 28, he went shirtless underneath a velvet Tom Ford suit from the label’s spring/summer 2024 line. Chalamet paired the suit — which was finished with silk seams — with a green and pink bedazzled choker and brown leather boots.

Another exciting getup he donned came at the Tokyo premiere on November 20. He sported a polished Prada lavender blazer tucked into a matching pair of pants. He topped the look off with silver rings and a diamond chain necklace.

Wonka premieres on Wednesday, December 6, internationally and on Friday, December 15, in North America.

Keep scrolling to see all of Chalamet’s best looks at Wonka premieres: