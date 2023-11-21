Timothée Chalamet looked ready for work at the magical chocolate factory at the premiere of Wonka in Tokyo on Monday, November 20.

The 27-year-old actor was a must-see in a glossy light purple blazer by Prada, which he tucked into coordinating lilac pants — a presumed nod to his role as Willy Wonka.

Chalamet completed the ensemble with shiny white boots and a silver chain necklace. He wore his signature brunette curls loose and tossed to one side.

While noteworthy, Chalamet’s Monday ensemble is not unexpected. The Lady Bird star is known to push fashion boundaries with the use of color, textures and out-of-the-box silhouettes. Take the 2022 Venice Film Festival, for example. Chalamet made headlines when he graced the red carpet event in a sparkly red cowl neck halter top teamed with matching crimson pants and pointed-toe boots.

Chalamet’s Monday style moment was presumably a nod to Wonka’s iconic purple coat.

Wonka follows the titular character — who was at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — as he evolves into an inventor, magician and the beloved chocolate maker.

In addition to Chalamet, the film stars Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Chalamet opened up about working on the film at the Tokyo premiere, sharing per Variety, “[Director] Paul King wrote a beautiful script here, about a young Willy Wonka who follows his dreams.”

Chalamet continued, “If you would’ve told me when I was 12 years old, when I was 10 years old watching the Johnny Depp version of Willy Wonka that I’d get to be here in Tokyo promoting this movie as Willy Wonka, standing next to Hugh Grant, I would’ve told you you were lying. So, I guess like the movie, follow your dreams.” (Depp, now 60, portrayed Wonka in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was released in 2005, and also starred Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Bucket.)

In a previous Variety interview, Chalamet praised the film’s lightheartedness amid such dark times.

“That’s why I was drawn to it,” he told the publication in May. “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate. … This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier.”

Wonka debuts in theaters on Friday, December 15.