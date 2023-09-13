Kid Cudi is setting the record straight as fans expressed concern about his rumored feud with pal Timothée Chalamet.

“They think u and timmy aren’t friends anymore for some reason — it’s going viral on tiktok,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, September 10, to which the 39-year-old rapper responded, “What da hell 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis.”

Cudi reassured his followers that he spoke to Chalamet, 27, “a few weeks ago,” calling the actor “my brother til the end of time and beyond.” He continued, “I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yall.”

Speculation about the duo’s friendship began after fans noticed that Cudi had allegedly unfollowed Chalamet on social media. As mentioned in his tweet, however, Cudi gave Chalamet a shout-out in his new song, “MOST AIN’T DENNIS,” which he dropped via SoundCloud on September 5.

“Doin’ movies, TV shows out with Timmy / I’ma burn a pack / Never fallin’ off, who the boss? / That’s facts,” he raps. (The song will appear on his upcoming 2024 album, Insano.)

The pair have been friends for several years, with Chalamet describing Cudi as one of his “personal gods” in a February 2018 GQ interview. He told the outlet that he once rushed home to write down advice he’d received from Cudi about how to “perform his way out of trouble.”

One month later, Cudi name-dropped the Bones and All star when a social media user asked who his favorite artist was. “UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE F—K DOWN,” Chalamet excitedly tweeted in response.

In January 2021, Cudi shared a snap of himself and Chalamet celebrating New Year’s together. Three months later, Chalamet made a cameo in a Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Cudi, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and host Carey Mulligan called “Weird Little Flute.”

As with his friendships, Chalamet’s romantic life has been making headlines this month as he was finally seen stepping out with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The couple — who were first linked in April — were seen getting cozy at the 2023 US Open Men’s Singles Finals match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Two days prior, the twosome attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader’s intimate New York Fashion Week dinner. They were previously caught packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance Tour birthday concert in Los Angeles on September 4.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding, “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger.”